WWE veteran addresses Paul Heyman's recent comments; says The Bloodline story is "running out of steam" (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Paul Heyman's comments about The Bloodline story still being in the bottom of its third innings.

Heyman made these comments at the SummerSlam 2023 post-show conference, adding that the stable hadn't even hit its stride yet. As expected, this didn't go down well with everyone, as many believe The Bloodline saga has been overstretched now. Vince Russo also echoes similar sentiments.

On Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Russo mentioned that The Bloodline story was "running out of steam" now. The WWE veteran added that even the twist of Jey Uso "quitting" the company was another way to elongate the program. He believes it's only a matter of time before Jey returns to set up the saga's next chapter.

"Paul Heyman said at the last press conference, they were just at the bottom of the third. Bro, if that's the bottom of the third, I hate to see what the top of the fourth looks like. Basically, it's just a story because that story has been running for a very, very long time. It's also running out of steam, so this is a way to send Jey Uso away, give him a little break, and then somehow refigure him back in the storyline." [10:30 - 11:00]

WWE legend Kurt Angle was also critical of Paul Heyman's comments

On a recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE legend didn't hold back on slamming Paul Heyman for his comments about The Bloodline after SummerSlam 2023. Angle explained that though The Bloodline story had been great, the global juggernaut was merely stretching it now beyond its shelf life.

"The storyline is great, I love it, but I think Heyman was full of sh*t," he said. "I think they're in the eighth inning, and they're stressed. They're making sh*t up now. That's what I believe. Paul Heyman, I know him, and I know that he's probably going crazy right now, 'What do we do next?'"

Kurt Angle's comments slamming Paul Heyman didn't go unnoticed, as The Wise Man was quick to retaliate and fire shots at the WWE Hall of Famer.

