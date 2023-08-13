Paul Heyman reacts to Kurt Angle saying he's "full of sh*t"

Paul Heyman wasn't happy with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle's latest comments about The Bloodline.

The 54-year-old took a shot at The Bloodline and The Wiseman in a new edition of his The Kurt Angle Show. Angle stated that Heyman is "full of sh*t" and The Bloodline is in the eighth inning.

Paul Heyman noticed the comments and couldn't help but fire back at the former WWE Champion.

Here's what he said in response:

"No matter what inning we’re in, at least we’re not looking for exposure thru the next Old Timer’s Day. Ahem. And just for the record, I typed this tweet with a broken freakin’ fingernail!"

Heyman fires back at Kurt Angle

What exactly did Kurt Angle say about Paul Heyman?

Heyman recently said that The Bloodline angle is in its third innings. Kurt Angle wasn't convinced by the comments and opened up about the same on his podcast.

Here's what he said:

"The storyline is great, I love it, but I think Heyman was full of sh*t," he said. "I think they're in the eighth inning, and they're stressed. They're making sh*t up now. That's what I believe. Paul Heyman, I know him, and I know that he's probably going crazy right now, 'What do we do next?'" [H/T Fightful]

The Bloodline saga has been the best storyline that WWE has produced in years. It has spanned almost three years and has given fans a long list of memorable moments.

Roman Reigns is the biggest heel in all of WWE, and there's no telling how long he stays on top of the main roster food chain. The one who eventually dethrones The Tribal Chief will certainly be treated as a big deal and someone who would carry the company on his shoulders in the coming years.

What do you think of Heyman's jibe at Kurt Angle? Whose side are you on?

Recommended Video Why did fans start booing John Cena?