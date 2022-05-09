"I have a specific goal"- Cody Rhodes discloses what's next for him

Cody Rhodes is eyeing the title following his victory over Seth Rollins on WrestleMania Backlash.

The American Nightmare solidified his role in the company after he defeated Seth Rollins in their first meeting at WrestleMania. After securing a win during their rematch at WrestleMania Backlash, Rhodes now has his sights on the title.

Speaking backstage, Cody shared that he is going to pursue his championship goal, despite the doubts coming from various wrestlers.

"There is some people here, especially some of the wrestlers in various locker rooms, who maybe not want to keep this going. But it's going to keep going, I have a specific goal that we literally talked about. Like, this is unfinished business for me.I have to get it done." (0:48-1:02)

He then spoke about his controversial victory over Rollins, saying it was something he was not proud of but had to take matters into his own hands.

"I'll be honest I'm not incredibly stoked about a roll-up victory, and having to grab his tights...To steal a page from the American Dream before they love me, I was as bad as they come. I totally know how to play this game," (1:08-1:17)

Rhodes and Seth Rollins had their first meeting during WrestleMania 38. After the night it was revealed that the returnee was the surprise opponent.

Cody Rhodes history with Dunkin' Donuts Center

WrestleMania Backlash was held at Dunkin Donuts Center on May 8, 2022. While speaking backstage, it seems like the superstar doesn't have a good history with the arena.

"Well, I have a long history with the Dunk. For those who may know botchamania, or any of these stories. People just look it up 'Cody Rhodes the Dunk' I had one of the worst matches of all time in this arena." (0:22-0:33)

Following his win, he shared that he was glad to finally have his redemption for the place, especially with the help of those in attendance.

"So tonigt to have a successful outing, to be able to feel the people, to be able to hear 'This is awesome' Just be out there in that moment and the fact that this was WrestleMania Backlash." (0:33-0:42)

After defeating Rollins twice, the former Intercontinental champion may now have his eyes set on the biggest prize in the company.

