Cody Rhodes could face another crushing loss at Backlash 2023 against Brock Lesnar, according to veteran (Exclusive)

Veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter believes Cody Rhodes could lose to Brock Lesnar at Backlash 2023, further bringing down his confidence.

The Beast Incarnate betrayed the American Nightmare on the post-WrestleMania 39 episode of WWE RAW. Cody was quick to lay down a challenge to Brock Lesnar for a match at Backlash 2023, which the latter didn't hesitate to accept.

Though the promotion has wisely kept their interactions at the bare minimum ahead of their clash, there's still ample heat between them. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Bill Apter shared his predictions for the bout. The veteran journalist feels Cody Rhodes could fall short of winning once again after his crushing loss at WrestleMania 39 to Roman Reigns.

Bill Apter explained that Cody's eventual win over The Tribal Chief would mean a lot more if it comes on the back of a series of disappointments.

"I think he doesn't, and I think it's gonna put him in a funk. Either that or Lesnar gets disqualified or something like that. Cody's whole gimmick here is he wants to finish the story and get back to Roman Reigns, and now Brock Lesnar kicks his butt, and Cody is coming out like, 'I don't know what I'm gonna do. I'm not gonna let everybody down,' and he's gotta keep trying. I think the long-term plan for him is to keep getting disappointed over and over again until the big one happens," said Apter. (26:43 - 27:20)

Check out the full video below:

Cody Rhodes is interested in winning the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

While fans think he's destined to take the Universal Title from Roman Reigns, Cody is also eying to win the newly-minted World Heavyweight Championship. In a recent interview, The American Nightmare explained that since the new title represents RAW, the brand he's drafted to, it makes sense for him to chase it.

"That's the title that represents RAW. That's the title that main-events RAW. That's the title that is the franchise title for the USA Network. So, I can't say I don't want it. I can't say that that's not something that would be. If you look and revise your goals and say, 'Okay, this is the route we have to go,' especially particularly with me being drafted to Monday Night RAW. And that might be more of a case of, like I just said, a story, a different story," said Cody Rhodes.

It'll be interesting to see what lies ahead for Cody Rhodes after Backlash 2023, as he's expected to be a central focus of RAW's programming.

