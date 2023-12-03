Cody Rhodes should face Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and not 7-time champion at WrestleMania, says wrestling legend (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on what the next few months should look like for Cody Rhodes in WWE. He pitched three huge matches for Rhodes and insisted that his current rival shouldn't be his opponent at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long and Bill Apter about their thoughts on Shinsuke Nakamura feuding with Cody Rhodes on RAW.

Bill Apter said while he could see Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura as a one-off premium live event match, he would be more interested in watching The American Nightmare face Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, or CM Punk at WrestleMania 40.

"[Shinsuke] Nakamura for the short-term, maybe the next pay-per-view [premium live event] or so, [is] fine. But I think if we're talking about WrestleMania [40], I think either Cody-Roman or Cody-Orton or Cody-Punk because they're both from that other big company [AEW]." (1:42 - 2:01)

Shinsuke Nakamura is a seven-time champion in WWE. He recently featured in a high-profile feud with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Bob Orton on the possibility of Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes

Randy Orton's return to WWE after 18 months was overlooked by many due to the impact of CM Punk's shocking appearance at Survivor Series 2023. However, it only took a night for the RAW crowd in Nashville to show their appreciation for The Viper.

Sportskeeda got a chance to talk to Randy's father, Bob Orton Jr., in the aftermath of his comeback. In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter, the Hall of Famer said his son facing Rhodes is possible in 2024.

"Oh, heck, it's possible. It would be a great match. Cody's good." [4:50 – 4:56]

Rhodes and Orton haven't faced each other since 2014. It will be interesting to see if they will lock horns after a decade in 2024.

