Randy Orton's father on his son possibly facing WWE star for the first time since 2014 (Exclusive)

Randy Orton returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames after an 18-month in-ring absence due to injury. In an exclusive interview, Bob Orton Jr. offered his thoughts on his son possibly facing Cody Rhodes.

The Viper worked alongside The American Nightmare as members of the Legacy faction between 2008 and 2010. They last faced each other almost a decade ago when Batista and Orton defeated Goldust and Rhodes on the May 26, 2014, episode of RAW.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Bob Orton Jr. opened up about his son helping Rhodes earlier in his career:

"He helps just about anybody who'll ask him. He gives advice, and he's really been good that way." [4:23 – 4:35]

Bob Orton Jr. added that he would like to see a match between the former Legacy stablemates:

"Oh, heck, it's possible. It would be a great match. Cody's good." [4:50 – 4:56]

Watch the video above to hear Bob Orton Jr. discuss the possibility of his son facing Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Bob Orton Jr. studies Randy Orton's matches

Many fans and wrestlers view Randy Orton's RKO as one of the best finishing moves in wrestling history. In recent years, Cody Rhodes has also had a lot of success with his Cross Rhodes finisher.

Bob Orton Jr. has not watched Rhodes' work closely, but he always makes sure to check out his son's matches:

"I think that RKO's good. I don't watch a whole lot of the other wrestlers, I really don't, but I watch Randy. Cody, I know he's good, but I've never really studied him like I study Randy." [5:10 – 5:28]

In the same interview, Bob Orton Jr. reacted to The Apex Predator's crowd-popping return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

