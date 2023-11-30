Randy Orton's father reacts to the WWE star's Survivor Series: WarGames return (Exclusive)

Bob Orton Jr. recently gave his take on Randy Orton's long-awaited WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The Viper teamed up with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins to defeat Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day on November 25. Prior to the event, he had not competed since May 2022 due to a career-threatening back injury.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Randy Orton's father praised his son for getting in the best shape of his life:

"I think he looks great. Heck, I don't know, better than ever, I would think. He's really got his mind set on doing well when he gets back there, and he looks like he is." [1:09 – 1:20]

Bob Orton Jr. on how fans reacted to Randy Orton

While CM Punk's surprise Survivor Series: WarGames return stole the headlines after the show, fans were also excited to see Randy Orton back. The former Evolution member received loud cheers when he entered the WarGames match as his team's fifth and final participant.

Bob Orton Jr. was pleased to hear how fans reacted to his son's much-anticipated return:

"Well, wrestling fans really like Randy. There's no doubt about that. He's been one of the biggest stars in the world for 15, 20 years, so it made me really happy to see the appreciation they showed for him. It was great." [1:34 – 1:57]

Two days after his return, Orton defeated Dominik Mysterio on the November 27 episode of RAW. He is also scheduled to appear on the December 1 episode of SmackDown.

