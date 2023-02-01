Cody Rhodes should face top WWE star he has publicly refused to wrestle, says veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes' Royal Rumble victory has made him the top babyface in WWE heading into WrestleMania 39. While The American Nightmare is set to challenge Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows, Bill Apter recently opened up on why he'd like to see Cody face Gunther before his WWE World Title clash.

Gunther was one of the MVPs, if not the undisputed MVP, at the Royal Rumble as he broke Rey Mysterio's record for the longest time spent in the match. The reigning Intercontinental Champion was one of two men standing alongside Cody Rhodes after a grueling contest. They had a solid back-and-forth exchange before the former AEW star emerged victorious by eliminating the former NXT UK star.

Following the match, Cody Rhodes admitted during a backstage interview that he would prefer not to face Gunther again due to the SmackDown Superstar's toughness and hard-hitting in-ring style.

Bill Apter, however, stated that booking Rhodes and Gunther to have a brief program before WWE WrestleMania could make for some great television.

The legendary journalist revealed that Gunther vs. Cody was one of the singles matches he was most eager to watch, as you can view below on this week's UnSKripted on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestle Binge:

"Oh, I think that would be a great match [Gunther against Drew McIntyre], but Cody had said on WWE Digital Exclusively that he'd rather not wrestle Gunther again because of how tough Gunther was; however, if I had the book, that would be one of the first matches I'd make before WrestleMania." [11:20 - 11:40]

Bill Apter praises Gunther and talks about possible Drew McIntyre showdown at WWE WrestleMania 39

Gunther has emerged as one of the breakout stars since making his debut on the main roster last year. His star-making performance at the Royal Rumble has elevated his stock on the roster, as many fans have even tipped him as a future world champion.

Bill Apter was also thoroughly impressed by Gunther's work as the Austrian performer has proved that he is indeed the real deal.

Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone also mentioned the possibility of Drew McIntyre taking on Gunther for the IC title at WrestleMania, and Apter was all in for the proposed bout.

He continued:

"That's just a knockdown, drag-out battle; that's a match I want to see (Rhodes vs. Gunther). I really do. Drew McIntyre and Gunther, too; I mean, it would be great. But that man really proved something as being a legit tough man and pro wrestler." [11:41 - 12:00]

Who would you like to see Gunther wrestle at WWE WrestleMania Hollywood? Let us know in the comments section below.

