Cody Rhodes could face unexpected WWE legend at WrestleMania 41, says veteran (Exclusive)

The Road to WrestleMania 41 has invited a lot of speculation in the WWE community, one of the biggest being around Cody Rhodes' future. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, the creative team may be forced to pull a massive swerve and put him against an unexpected legend.

After failing to win the Royal Rumble, John Cena surprisingly booked himself to be a part of Elimination Chamber. While this did not invite much opposition considering Cena's stature, Bill Apter thinks that this move could prompt Cena to also book himself for WrestleMania, possibly making for a Triple Threat match between him, CM Punk, and Cody Rhodes (provided CM Punk is booked to face Cody).

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, the veteran journalist stated on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, that CM Punk could win the Elimination Chamber match. He added that Cena could include himself in the 'Mania bout between Punk and Rhodes.

"My thinking is that CM Punk is gonna win. Fans want to see CM Punk against Cody Rhodes. But what is stopping John Cena since he thinks he deserves everything, from including himself in that match as well and making it a 3-way? That way Cody Rhodes doesn't have to be pinned. He doesn't have to lose. I am sure CM Punk wouldn't mind laying down for John Cena. Cena gets his belt, retires his belt, tournament, Cody gets it back." [8:50 onwards]

Although fans would love to see Punk go up against Rhodes, he is not expected to be headlining WrestleMania this year. Therefore, The Second City Saint winning Elimination Chamber and headlining WrestleMania would be an unexpected move from Triple H and co.

As of now, it remains to be seen if Bill Apter's theory is proven to be correct at WWE WrestleMania 41.

