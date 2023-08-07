Cody Rhodes' family member shares thoughts on Brock Lesnar following WWE SummerSlam

A member of Cody Rhodes' family has shared her thoughts on Brock Lesnar following WWE SummerSlam.

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar began on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 39. Rhodes was angry about losing to Roman Reigns in the main event of the biggest show of the year and wanted a fight. Lesnar opted to join Rhodes as his tag team partner against Reigns and Solo Sikoa, but the match never took place.

The Beast Incarnate brutally attacked The American Nightmare, and it spawned a bitter rivalry that lasted months. Cody Rhodes got the better of Lesnar last night at SummerSlam, and Brock showed him respect following the match.

The 38-year-old's sister, Teil Rhodes, took to social media today to react to images of Brock Lesnar showing her brother respect last night at SummerSlam.

"Always liked him," she wrote.

Cody Rhodes reveals he doesn't want to wrestle Brock Lesnar again following WWE SummerSlam

During the SummerSlam press conference, The American Nightmare revealed he has no intentions of stepping in the ring with Brock Lesnar again.

The rivalry between Rhodes and Lesnar was extremely personal heading into last night's premium live event. The Beast had beaten the former AEW star down in front of his mother recently on WWE RAW, and she was in attendance for last night's match.

Rhodes won the rivalry after planting Brock Lesnar with three Cross Rhodes for the pinfall victory.

Speaking at the press conference following SummerSlam, Rhodes admitted that he was touched by Brock Lesnar, showing him respect following their match.

"I don't think it's dawned on me what a moment like that means. His run since I came back to WWE has been consistently surprising to me in every way. That's why I'm so touched by it all. It's real, it's as real as it gets in this world. That will be something that I look at and have a deep deep appreciation. The guy also hawked a loogie on me in the middle of the match. He has given me German Suplexes, F5s, F5s through tables, absolutely eviscerated me on many levels. Somehow, someway, I felt like there was maybe this bond by battle in that final moment," said Rhodes.

However, the RAW star added that he has no intentions of challenging Lesnar again any time soon:

"I'm very grateful for what's happened. I don't wanna wrestle Brock Lesnar again. But I'm very grateful to do it and compete at his level."

Despite his heartbreaking loss at WrestleMania 39, Cody Rhodes' popularity remains intact. It will be fascinating to see what is next for The American Nightmare on WWE RAW.

