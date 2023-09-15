Cody Rhodes' family member takes a shot at his spot on PWI 500 list

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' most recent spot on the PWI 500 list has upset one of his family members. The American Nightmare's sister, Teil Rhodes, does not seem to be impressed that he was ranked tenth on the coveted list.

Every year, Pro Wrestling Illustrated releases its list of the top 500 wrestlers in the world called PWI 500. The ranking is based on various factors and considers superstars from various promotions. This year's list features Seth Rollins in the coveted number one spot, while Roman Reigns dropped a spot from last year to take second place. Another Shield member, Jon Moxley, sits pretty on the third spot. On the other hand, Cody is ranked number ten on the list.

His sister Teil took to social media to express her disappointment at her brother's ranking this year.

“Do you know what time their stand up set starts? Cause these jokes,” she wrote.

She also mentioned that someone from PWI has a problem with a person from the Rhodes family, which is why The American Nightmare is at number ten.

"Someone at PWI has an [sic] beef with someone in family and It’s really ugly on their end. So that’s why I care. They are lucky certain people take the high road cause it’s cancelable."

Wrestling veteran feels that Cody Rhodes is finally ready to dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

Rhodes challenged Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Despite having a lot of momentum behind him, The American Nightmare failed to emerge victorious, with many fans upset with the result.

Wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan spoke about the move to have Cody Rhodes lose at WrestleMania 39 on an episode of Tuesday with Taskmaster, saying it was the right move since there would've been a massive backlash. He further stated that by defeating Brock Lesnar, The American Nightmare has proved a worthy challenger for Roman Reigns.

"I think they're doing it perfectly. And now, if they go to WrestleMania 40, it's time [for Rhodes to win]," Sullivan added. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

It remains to be seen if The American Nightmare will be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns next time he gets a shot at the title.

What do you make of Cody Rhodes' spot on the PWI 500? Sound off in the comments section below.