Cody Rhodes finally breaks silence on The Rock vs Roman Reigns controversy; appeals to fans

Cody Rhodes has been in the eye of the storm since WWE SmackDown when he seemingly gave away his WrestleMania spot against Roman Reigns to The Rock. Now, he has broken his silence, sending a message on WWE RAW.

Fans have backed him fully, with it looking like they were throwing their support behind him. They are very disappointed with the decision to take away what seemed to be Cody's rightful place in the main event of WrestleMania against Roman Reigns. Given that this was the match everyone wanted since last year when he lost to the Tribal Chief, the backlash was expected, but the scale of it has still blown expectations out of the water.

On WWE RAW tonight, Seth Rollins called him out, and it seemed Cody would finally announce whether he would challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. Instead, the segment was inconclusive, with Drew McIntyre attacking Rollins.

Now, after the segment, Cody Rhodes has sent a message to fans, breaking his silence on the matter and asking fans for their trust while also thanking them for their passion.

"Appreciate the passion, God bless y’all …but Trust me," he wrote.

Cody Rhodes needs to make a decision before WrestleMania

As of now, Cody Rhodes has not announced his decision for his WrestleMania match. No matter who else is set to face Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins at the event, if he should decide to face them, then he will have the priority.

Thus, he could make already announced matches into Triple Threat matches simply by deciding to face that champion.

Fans may not have reason to worry after all, with their enthusiasm possibly ensuring they get the Rhodes vs. Reigns they've been waiting for.

