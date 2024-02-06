Cody Rhodes does not announce decision; Seth Rollins demands WrestleMania match before assault

Cody Rhodes is yet to announce his decision despite Seth Rollins demanding a WrestleMania match.

Last week on RAW, it looked like Cody was going to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, The Visionary got in Cody's head about changing course and challenging him instead.

When Cody Rhodes appeared on SmackDown, he seemingly indicated that The Rock would be taking his spot against Roman Reigns. This left fans with more questions than answers.

Hence, Seth Rollins demanded an answer from Rhodes tonight on RAW and called him out almost immediately. Rollins made one last attempt to convince The American Nightmare to face him at WrestleMania. They were soon interrupted by Drew McIntyre, who was also upset at the recent developments since he was planning on facing Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at 'Mania.

Drew McIntyre then praised Rollins for being a workhorse champion, but he said that he would be carrying the title forward. The Scottish Warrior then knocked Rollins down with the Glasgow kiss. Rhodes attacked Drew and sent him out of the ring to end the segment.

Expand Tweet

Only time will tell how this storyline will proceed during the Road to WrestleMania. It looks like Cody Rhodes still has a decision to make.

What did you make of this segment? Sound off in the comments section.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE