Cody Rhodes finally makes his first public comments after losing at WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes has been absent from WWE TV since WrestleMania 41, where John Cena dethroned him as the Undisputed WWE Champion. He has now finally made his first public comments following the heartbreaking defeat, albeit not related to the events at The Show of Shows.

Ad

The American Nightmare had left 'Mania without saying a word. Fans were curious to see how he would react to being defeated in nefarious fashion by Cena in Las Vegas. However, Cody hasn't been seen since, with the wrestling world waiting with bated breath to see when WWE deems it's the right time to bring him back.

Amid this, Cody Rhodes, alongside his wife, Brandi Rhodes, visited Orlando for the launch of Universal Studios' new Epic Universe theme park. He was also interviewed during his visit, with the interviewer joking that one of the rides at the park was named after his Stardust gimmick. The American Nightmare mentioned that playing the character was among the lowest points of his career.

Ad

Trending

“Well, I’m honored. I truly am. The lowest point in my career has turned into joy for so many people. What’s funny is the amount of people that have come and been around here and shown their experience on Instagram or Twitter or TikTok or whatever; they all have messaged me individually about this coaster, and we have rode [sic] it yet. That’s the big get. If it’s going to be named Stardust, I want it to really take us to the fifth dimension. I’ve heard nothing but good things," Cody said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vince Russo is not happy with Cody Rhodes' absence from WWE

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo didn't hold back, as the veteran blasted the Triple H-led creative team for John Cena's booking following his Undisputed WWE Title win. Moreover, Russo also slammed the promotion for not having The Rock appear after Elimination Chamber 2025 and for Cody Rhodes' continued absence in the post-WrestleMania 41 season.

Ad

''It's got to be an F [John Cena's heel turn]; it has to be it. It really has to, and I'm not just saying that. I don't know how you would grade it any higher. Nobody still understands it. We know Cena is making chicken salad out of chicken. We know he's doing everything he possibly can do. [The] Rock never made an appearance on the show. Cody has not made an appearance on the show. I don't know what you would do to make it worse," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Considering just how big a name Cody Rhodes is and how sorely fans miss him, it's safe to say WWE may have already chalked out grand plans for his return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More