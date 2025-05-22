"Rock never made an appearance" - John Cena's heel turn criticized by wrestling veteran, Cody Rhodes' absence also called out (Exclusive)

John Cena shocked the world at Elimination Chamber 2025 when he joined forces with The Rock, turning heel for the first time in over 20 years. After winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match, Cena betrayed Cody Rhodes and went on to win the Undisputed WWE Title for a record-breaking 17th time at WrestleMania 41 with some help from Travis Scott.
Many fans were disappointed with the ending to the main event showdown after The Rock failed to show up at WrestleMania. Many were expecting The Great One to interfere with the main event, but that didn't end up happening, leaving a bad taste in the mouth for some viewers.
Talking about The Rock's absence from WrestleMania on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, veteran writer Vince Russo criticized the move. He lambasted John Cena's heel turn, grading it an F, saying that he didn't know how anyone would rate it higher.
Russo also called out Rhodes' absence from the company's programming following his loss at The Show of Shows.
''It's got to be an F, it has to be it. It really has to, and I'm not just saying that. I don't know how you would grade it any higher. Nobody still understands it. We know Cena is making chicken salad out of chicken, you know what. We know he's doing everything he possibly can do. [The] Rock never made an appearance on the show. Cody has not made an appearance on the show. I don't know what you would do to make it worse," Russo said. [From 0:38 onwards]
Fans are eagerly waiting for The Rock to return and work alongside The Cenation Leader. Meanwhile, John Cena has already had his first successful title defense, defeating Randy Orton at Backlash, and is now all set to take on R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event.
