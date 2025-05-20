3 reasons why John Cena vs. R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event is NOT for the Undisputed WWE Championship

John Cena and R-Truth are set to battle at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event, but it won't be for the Undisputed WWE Championship. From the looks of it, the Stamford-based promotion has other plans in place for the lack of gold on the line.

John Cena gained a lot of fans in his lengthy wrestling career. Many of his fellow superstars and wrestlers have opened up about looking up to him as well. However, the biggest one of them all is R-Truth, who claims The Cenation Leader was his childhood hero and would even use his moves to pay tribute. Even when the Undisputed WWE Champion turned heel, Truth remained loyal and even helped him retain against Randy Orton at Backlash. However, this was repaid by the champion driving him through a table during a press conference, setting up a match for Saturday Night's Main Event.

In this list, we will look at three reasons why John Cena vs. R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event is not for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

#3. The main event spot is already taken

As recently announced on RAW, Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship will close the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event. With one world title already on the line, it will be better to put all the spotlight there.

Jey main-eventing the show over Cena, who is arguably a much bigger star and is on his farewell tour, might also raise more criticism. As a result, WWE could reason that Cena not headlining the card this time around was solely because the championship was not on the line, so as not to diminish the World Heavyweight title as well.

#2. R-Truth is not placed high on the card to be in the World title picture

R-Truth has been one of the biggest fan favorites for a long time. Even if he doesn't have a World title win or any significant singles championship run in recent years, many enjoy his antics and character, either in backstage segments or actual wrestling matches.

Despite Truth's connection with the crowd and his gimmick as John's biggest fan, this shouldn't be enough to garner him a world title spot. Several other superstars have been involved in different feuds and storylines that are more deserving of the title. For this match, the story between them is enough to get fans invested.

#1. John Cena may lose at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

John Cena has made several stars upset with his actions in recent months, among them being Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. With this in mind, The American Nightmare can make a shocking return and interfere during the match, as could The Viper.

If the Undisputed Championship was on the line, John Cena walking out as champion at Saturday Night's Main Event would have been the only possible route. However, this can change with the gold not on the line. This weekend, The Cenation Leader can walk out defeated without being dethroned, if Rhodes or Orton cause a distraction to help Truth win.

