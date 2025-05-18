R-Truth to back out of Saturday Night’s Main Event and hand his spot to WWE legend? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar R-Truth will face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event. However, there is a chance that the former Awesome Truth member may not enter the ring against Cena.

Instead, he could give his title shot opportunity to Randy Orton. The Viper and The Leader of Cenation faced each other at Backlash last week. Both iconic rivals dished out huge damage to each other, with The Apex Predator having a clear upper hand. When the Legend Killer was about to Punt Kick The Last Real Champion, R-Truth showed up and got in his way, giving John Cena enough time to low blow and attack Orton with the Undisputed WWE Title and take the win.

Despite helping The Cenation Leader, the night didn’t end well for Truth. Cena wanted to speak to journalists during the post-show press conference after Backlash, but before he could let them know his thoughts on the match, R-Truth showed up again. He said that he always believed in him, even though people now said he couldn’t wrestle. The Undisputed WWE Champion warned the 53-year-old for being out of line and said he would face consequences if he spoke another word. However, the former 24/7 Champion didn't pay heed to the warnings and couldn’t keep quiet. As a result, he was slammed through the press conference table via an Attitude Adjustment by John Cena.

Following this incident, R-Truth is now heading to Saturday Night’s Main Event to face The Franchise Player. However, it should be noted that Truth considers Cena his “Childhood Hero.” Additionally, he is still supportive of the Undisputed WWE Champion. Thus, there is a chance that he may deny fighting the 48-year-old at SNME.

This could make SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis summon Randy Orton for another shot at the championship. Thus, The Viper could get another chance to finish his business with his longtime rival and possibly cave his head in with a Punt Kick. While this is a possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

What did R-Truth say about John Cena after he got put through a table at WWE Backlash?

This week on SmackDown, R-Truth appeared in a video package interview with Wade Barrett. The commentator asked him about his thoughts on the attack on him at the press conference. In response, the former 24/7 Champion said that the man who attacked him wasn’t John Cena. He further described how the 17-time World Champion’s words, "hustle, loyalty, respect," and "never give up," were beacons of light.

The former Awesome Truth member said that he had full faith in The Leader of Cenation. He also heralded John Cena as someone people could always depend on, even if things weren’t going well in their lives. However, if he has lost his way and is turning his back on his friends and his fans, he would fight him at Saturday Night’s Main Event to bring him back to his senses.

It is clear that R-Truth is still speaking about the John Cena who was a babyface for over two decades, and how he made the fans feel in the PG Era. It will be interesting to see if this delusion helps him bring his “Childhood Hero” back on May 24 at Saturday Night's Main Event or if he will finally see Cena for who he has become.

