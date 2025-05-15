4 Better WWE title challengers for John Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event other than R-Truth

WWE Superstar John Cena successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton at the 2025 Backlash Premium Live Event. Following the PLE, Cena was seen putting R-Truth through a table at the post-show press conference for his accidental trash talk.

While it seems that Truth could be Cena’s next challenger for the title, here are four wrestlers who would be better choices for the spot at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

#4. AJ Styles and John Cena share a popular rivalry

AJ Styles and John Cena have faced each other several times in the past, with both wrestlers scoring wins. The Cenation Leader was the man to end The Phenomenal One’s first-ever WWE Championship run at the 2017 Royal Rumble in an iconic match. Now, the duo could face each other one more time at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Given that John Cena is on his retirement tour, he would be revisiting his old rivals in the ring, like Randy Orton at Backlash. Thus, another match with AJ Styles with the Undisputed WWE Championship on the line would be a remarkable occasion in his final year in the company.

Moreover, since there’s relatively very little time left for SNME - just 10 days away - pitting Styles and Cena together would be a wise choice that won’t need a lot of storyline buildup as they can build on past storylines and the veterans showing respect to each other.

#3. Randy Orton could demand a rematch

The 2025 Backlash confrontation between Randy Orton and John Cena clearly showed that The Viper had the upper hand. He could have even defeated The Last Real Champion and dethroned him. But a distraction from R-Truth cost him the match as Cena low-blowed The Apex Predator and smashed him with the title to win the match.

The Viper could demand a rematch owing to the unfairness of the last bout. Moreover, WWE could also give Orton a stylized entry by making him RKO R-Truth before he even begins his match with John Cena, and replace him at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Thus, The Legend Killer would get another chance to protect the legacy of three generations of the Orton pro wrestling dynasty.

#2. Jimmy Uso may still be looking for a shortcut

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Jimmy Uso had an in-ring promo segment with LA Knight. The Uce demanded a shot at the United States Championship against The Megastar, saying that ‘Mania was just a few weeks away and he needed a shortcut to The Show of Shows. However, Jacob Fatu eventually went to Las Vegas and dethroned Knight to become the new US Champ.

Interestingly, Jey Uso also dethroned Gunther to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. Jimmy Uso would naturally want to keep up with his twin and win a world championship for himself. Thus, seeking another shortcut, but for the top title this time, Big Jim could challenge Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

#1. Karrion Kross could challenge John Cena

Karrion Kross is seemingly the biggest heel maker in WWE. The Herald of Doomsday has successfully corrupted and turned Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, and The Miz into heels. He also took responsibility for turning Seth Rollins into a heel after he won his Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WrestleMania 41.

Right now, John Cena is inarguably one of the biggest heels in the company. Moreover, nobody saw his heel turn coming at the end of his career after staying a babyface for over two decades. Thus, Karrion Kross may want to understand what it is like to be an ultimate heel like John Cena so he can turn other wrestlers, like AJ Styles, more efficiently.

Being a tweener it would greatly benefit his pro wrestling career as well.

It would be interesting to see who eventually faces Cena at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

