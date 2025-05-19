R-Truth shows support for John Cena despite upcoming match

John Cena seems to be tying up loose ends on his Farewell Tour. With retirement waiting at the end of this year, Cena has linked up with The Rock and Travis Scott and knocked off Cody Rhodes to become Undisputed Champion. He also conquered his biggest rival ever: Randy Orton. As Cena prepares to shut down another Superstar integral to his story, R-Truth is still seemingly offering support.

Ad

The Truth found himself facing a first-time-ever predicament after Big Match John turned heel on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber. Truth reached out to Brandi Rhodes, shared several concerning social media messages, and even helped his "childhood hero" defeat Randy Orton at Backlash earlier this month. The Backlash assist earned Truth an Attitude Adjustment through a table, but he still supported the Cenation leader at SmackDown last week.

Truth continues to stir the pot ahead of SNME, confusing the WWE Universe and himself. The 53-year-old took to Instagram to share an image from the company's 2022 John Cena tribute photo shoot, which featured Truth, Liv Morgan, Carmella, and Austin Theory "transforming" into the veteran Superstar as part of his 20th anniversary celebration content. The rapping wrestler borrowed a line from Cena to caption the post with one of the most famous three-word catchphrases ever.

Ad

Trending

"HUSTLE LOYALTY RESPECT..." R-Truth wrote with the graphic below.

What was Sabu really like? More info HERE.

Ad

SNME will mark the 14th John Cena vs. R-Truth singles match. Only three of those matches have been televised: their first-ever match on RAW in May 2011, won by R-Truth, Cena's successful title defense at Capital Punishment 2011, and Truth's RAW Tables Match win in June 2011. The rest of their one-on-one encounters were dark matches or live event bouts, and Cena won all 10.

WWE SNME lineup with R-Truth vs. John Cena and more

World Wrestling Entertainment is less than one week away from its 39th Saturday Night's Main Event primetime special on NBC and Peacock. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

CM Punk and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker World Heavyweight Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. Logan Paul Non-Title: Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth Steel Cage: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE will invade the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL for SNME XXXIX. The company last ran the venue the week of July 5, 2021 for RAW and SmackDown, which brought the end of the WWE ThunderDome residency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More