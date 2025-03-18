R-Truth raises concerning question after John Cena’s actions on WWE RAW

The WWE Universe is still reeling from tonight's live RAW from Brussels, Belgium. The show opened with John Cena's crushing heel promo, with many declaring they didn't think the veteran superstar had such hate in him. Cena managed to shock the industry again this month, and now R-Truth has a question for the fans.

Big Match John turned heel less than one month ago, siding with The Rock and Travis Scott against Cody Rhodes. Tonight's RAW promo from Cena caused concern among many, including one Hall of Famer worried about the children. The Undisputed WWE Champion interrupted his WrestleMania 41 challenger for a back-and-forth, but the big takeaway was Cena cementing his full-fledged heel turn.

Truth has had a rough time coping with Cena's heel turn. The rapping wrestler previously sent a public message to Brandi Rhodes over the Cena-Cody debacle, and now it seems he's becoming a bit unhinged as his childhood hero turns the heat up on his bad-guy persona. Truth took to X tonight and responded to an official RAW clip, wondering why people were turning on The Cenation Leader.

"Something's wrong... Why is everyone turning on my childhood hero @JohnCena," R-Truth wrote.

Cena's opening segment led to the WWE Universe complaining to the company and Netflix over expletives being censored. It was mentioned by officials for months that RAW wouldn't be censored on the streaming platform, but that has not been the case so far.

John Cena set for next week's WWE RAW

John Cena appeared on tonight's RAW from Brussels, Belgium. WWE's first-ever episode from the country was also Cena's first and last as he's retiring by the end of this year.

Officials have confirmed Cena for next week's RAW in Glasgow. Cody Rhodes will also be there for a follow-up to their heated promos on this week's show. Cena is also official for the March 31 RAW in London, which wraps the current European tour.

Cena is also booked for several additional upcoming events after WrestleMania. WWE has him listed for these dates: RAW on April 21 in Las Vegas, SmackDown on April 25 in Fort Worth, Backlash on May 10 in St. Louis, SNME on May 24 in Tampa, as well as the following SmackDown episodes: May 30 in Knoxville, June 13 in Lexington, June 20 in Grand Rapids.

