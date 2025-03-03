R-Truth shares emotional 5-word update following John Cena's heel turn

The WWE Universe is torn following John Cena's shocking heel turn. While many are celebrating the swerve after hoping for years that it would happen, others are taking Cena's back-stabbing very hard, as he was viewed as the ultimate babyface. R-Truth is among the devastated Cenation members, and it seems he's barely hanging on.

Ad

The Truth has been a noted fan of Big Match John for some time, and R-Truth is not shy about his admiration for the former Dr. of Thuganomics. After Cena turned on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber, some fans are questioning their allegiance to The Face That Runs The Place. Many others, such as Dakota Kai, are saddened over what the heel turn means for the future.

Truth took to social media this week to black out his profiles in response to Cena's heel turn. He then issued a curious response to Cena hate from Brandi Rhodes and wondered if Cena really fought for the kids. R-Truth took to X today with a five-word update on how he's dealing with the Cena turn. He included a clip from his "For Real" hip-hop single that was just released.

Ad

Trending

"Just trying to stay positive," R-Truth wrote with the video below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cena and Truth have shared the ring more than 50 times since 2010. Their first televised singles bout saw Truth win via count-out during RAW on May 30, 2011. Cena and Truth last worked together on the RAW After WrestleMania XL as The Miz joined them for a trios win over The Judgment Day.

John Cena speaks following WWE heel turn

John Cena made his long-awaited heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber on Saturday night. The 16-time World Champion took to X today with his first public comments since walking out of Saturday's post-show press conference.

Ad

"Have the discipline to do what needs to be done, especially when you don’t feel like it," John Cena wrote.

Expand Tweet

Cena's first tweet since Elimination Chamber appears to just another motivational message, which he shares often on social media. However, the WWE Universe continues to speculate on how the message may be related to Cena's heel turn.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.