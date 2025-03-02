WWE star reveals one unfortunate result of John Cena's heel turn

With months to go until John Cena officially retires from active competition in WWE, The Cenation Leader won his final Men's Elimination Chamber outing on Saturday to secure a WrestleMania 41 title shot. But then he turned heel in one of the most anticipated moves in wrestling history.

Ad

The Face That Runs The Place teamed up with The Rock and Travis Scott to decimate The American Nightmare. Fans across the world have called for a legitimate Cena heel turn for years, and the wait has come down to his retirement year. The heel turn also shocked many WWE Superstars, including Dakota Kai.

Kai took to her Instagram Stories today to share a clip of Cena's turn, along with a brutal realization about what it means for his retirement: the WWE Universe may never see the Dr. of Thuganomics again.

Ad

Trending

"... the hope to get a Dr of Thuganomics entrance just one more time is slowly fading [loudly crying face emoji]," Dakota Kai wrote.

Screenshot of Dakota Kai's post to Instagram Stories (Photo Credit: Dakota Kai on Instagram)

Cena made his main roster debut in June 2002, and before too long, he was billed as the rapping wrestler, the Dr. of Thuganomics. The gimmick was largely eliminated in early 2005, but the veteran brought it a couple of times since then, with the last time being at the WrestleMania 35 segment with Elias.

Ad

John Cena confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 41

World Wrestling Entertainment will present the 41st annual WrestleMania in just 49 days. This will be John Cena's final match on The Grandest Stage of Them All, as he will retire at the end of 2025.

Cena has the chance to break Ric Flair's record of 17 World Championship reigns at WrestleMania this year. The veteran superstar won the Men's Elimination Chamber on Saturday to earn an Undisputed WWE Title match with Cody Rhodes at 'Mania.

Ad

Cena and Rhodes have shared the ring on more than 70 occasions, teaming up and locking up. Between 2009 and 2013, the Franchise Player won all three televised singles matches against The American Nightmare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.