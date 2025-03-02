R-Truth sends message to Brandi Rhodes following John Cena’s heel turn

John Cena continues to be the hottest discussion within the WWE Universe after his heel turn at Elimination Chamber last night. Cody Rhodes' wife Brandi is one of many in the industry that have added their thoughts to the discussion. Now R-Truth is breaking his silence on the matter with a response to Brandi.

The Face That Runs The Place finally turned heel after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber to cement his WrestleMania 41 title shot against Undisputed WWE Champion. Cena then joined The Rock and rapper Travis Scott in destroying The American Nightmare, to apparently set up Scott's future plans. While many have cheered the turn, others who believe in the Cenation Leader seemed devastated, including one superstar who thinks very highly of the 47-year-old, R-Truth.

Brandi Rhodes shared her feelings with her recent message about the new number contender for her husband's title. Truth took to X (fka Twitter) this evening to respond, and while the veteran superstar did not condemn Cena's actions, he did leave the door open.

"We can’t jump to conclusions," R-Truth wrote.

John Cena and Cody Rhodes have faced off in three televised bouts over the years, and Cena has won all three outings. WrestleMania 41 will mark their first-ever title match.

Ric Flair weighs in on John Cena's heel turn

Ric Flair's record of 16 World Championship reign is a key part of John Cena's retirement storyline with many expecting the 47-year-old to finally break the tie this year.

The Nature Boy took to X/Twitter today to send a warning to Cena over his attack on Cody Rhodes.

"It’s Been 25 Years Since I Won My Last, 16th World Championship, According To The @WWE. Blood, Sweat, And Tears! Harley Race, Bruiser Brody, Terry Funk, Dusty Rhodes, Brett Hart, Undertaker, Ricky Steamboat. The List Is Endless Of World Class Opponents. Unparalleled! My 1984 Schedule Has Actually Been Called Impossible To Perform. 60 & 90 Minute Matches! Let’s Get Serious! @JohnCena, I Love You And Respect You, But You Ain’t Taking Nothing From @CodyRhodes! If I Have To Fight My Way Through Security To Hit The Ring, I Will. I’ll Take The Day Off Of Blood Thinners. LFG! Let’s Do This!," Ric Flair wrote with the photo below.

John Cena and Ric Flair teamed in 2006 to defeat three teams: Chris Masters and Triple H, Masters and Edge, John Morrison and Edge. They then teamed with DX for two RAW wins in 2006 over Rated-RKO, Big Show and Kenny, and in 2008 over Big Show, Umaga, Randy Orton, and JBL under No DQ rules.

