John Cena fans will need to justify heel actions to their children, claims Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

John Cena just shocked the WWE Universe for the third time this month. The veteran superstar delivered a scathing promo on tonight's RAW from Brussels, like we've never seen from Cena before. While the wrestling world is riled up in excitement and anticipation, one Hall of Famer is pointing out an unfortunate, but important, thing to remember while Cena is a heel.

Big Match John opened the red brand show to deafening heat from the Brussels crowd. Netflix drew more backlash by censoring the expletive-filled crowd reactions. After pulling off a shocker by winning his final Elimination Chamber bout, Cena shocked the industry by aligning with The Rock and Travis Scott against Cody Rhodes.

Tonight marked Cena's first appearance since the heel turn, and the 47-year-old has stunned fans again, with many admitting they never thought Cena would cut such a promo. Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter just sounded the alarm on Cena's promo.

The children are a cause for concern during John Cena's farewell tour as a heel. In response to Cena's surprisingly searing heel promo on RAW this week, Apter wondered what parents would say to their kids about their hero who has just embraced the hate. The 2011 NWA Hall of Famer declared this to be the worst part of the highly-anticipated storyline.

"It's sad to see what John Cena's promo just did. The saddest thing is, what do the parents tell the young kids that were in the audience, and that are huge Cena fans? They can tell them that this isn't real or whatever, but to a kid, this is real, no matter what you tell them. That's the worst part about this storyline, is it's still real to the kids," Bill Apter said.

John Cena will look to break Ric Flair's legendary record in just over one month at WrestleMania 41. The 16-time WWE world champion will challenge Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship in Cena's final WrestleMania.

