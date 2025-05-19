  • home icon
  Surprising result of John Cena vs R-Truth seemingly revealed ahead of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 

Surprising result of John Cena vs R-Truth seemingly revealed ahead of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 19, 2025 16:52 GMT
Will Cena pick up the win? (image via WWE)
Will Cena pick up the win? (image credit WWE.com)

R-Truth vs John Cena will take place this weekend at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event and is easily one of the most surprising matchups of Cena's current Retirement Tour.

Truth has respected Cena throughout his career and has noted in jest several times that he was his childhood hero. It was Truth who stepped up and protected Cena from being Punted by Randy Orton at Backlash, but it seems that Cena didn't want him on his side.

Instead, he gave him an AA through the table at the post-show press conference, which led to the match being made. Ahead of the show, the favorites for some of the matches have emerged, and obviously, Cena is the heavy favorite to come out with the victory.

Many fans believe that the company booking this as a non-title match might mean that Truth may be able to exact some revenge, and Cody Rhodes may even turn up.

Cena is yet to win a singles match without interference since returning, and it's unlikely that this will be any different.

Could R-Truth pull off a massive upset at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend?

While Truth is seen as the underdog, it's clear that he is a veteran in the business and has some tricks of his own. Truth is a 60-time champion in WWE and could defeat Cena if there is enough interference to aid him.

The fact that this isn't a title match suggests that Truth might pick up a sneaky victory, or this could be a squash match with WWE using Truth as another way to get Cena over as a heel.

It will be one of the most interesting matches of the night, and it could technically go either way, depending on what story WWE is deciding to tell.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
