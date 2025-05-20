Jey Uso to lose the World Heavyweight Title to Logan Paul due to 38-year-old star's actions? Potential explored

Jey Uso and Logan Paul are set to clash at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. While many are expecting the champion to retain the gold, The Maverick might get another upset win due to interference from a former World Champion.

Ad

Jey Uso and Logan Paul have been clashing heads more often since the former won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41 against Gunther. They are both set to clash at the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event this weekend for the title, but it seems like the champion doesn't have to just worry about The Maverick since Seth Rollins has also set his sights on the gold.

On the recent episode of RAW, Jey, Logan, and Seth all appeared and had different agendas. Uso attacked Paul at the beginning of the episode, and interestingly, Rollins said that if The Maverick can defeat The Yeet Master and Gunther for the World Heavyweight title, the YouTuber would know who to thank. The Visionary even recalled their previous WrestleMania 39 clash.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

With this in mind, Rollins may be devising a plan to help Logan win this weekend and possibly even in his eventual title match against Gunther. Compared to Jey and The Ring General, Seth may recognize that defeating Paul for the World Heavyweight title would be easier, especially with Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman helping him at ringside.

Does Bill Apter think Jey Uso will retain the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul?

Logan can be considered an experienced wrestler already and has defeated Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship at the 2023 Crown Jewel. However, Bill Apter thinks Paul won't defeat Jey this weekend, but another superstar can dethrone Uso instead.

Ad

During the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge with Joe Lowry, Apter stated he believes the champion will retain the title this weekend, but The Ring General will defeat him on the RAW after the Money in the Bank episode.

"I think Gunther gets the belt back. I think the fans are loving Jey Uso but I think Gunther has got that classic wrestler type of aura about him and he needs that belt on him.''

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what will eventually happen once Jey Uso and Logan Paul clash at Saturday Night's Main Event for the World Heavyweight Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hazel Pagador Hazel is a WWE features writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. Currently a BS Psychology student in her third year, she ensures that multiple accurate and reliable sources back every piece of information in her articles. She phrases even mundane information in her own words, especially when using single sources like books or social media posts, to add a hint of personal touch.



Hazel has had a penchant for writing since high school. Apart from pursuing Humanities and Social Sciences for her senior year, she attended classes about creative and nonfiction writing. In 2019, Hazel started working as a ghostwriter, and three years later, she began working for Sportskeeda. In 2023, she became a published author under 8letters Books Publishing House. Even today, when she is not studying as a pre-med student or writing for Sportskeeda, she enjoys reading and writing novels.



Her favorite wrestlers are Edge and Randy Orton. She recalls watching John Cena vs Big Show vs Edge in WrestleMania 25 in her first wrestling match. Hazel enjoyed the entrances, and what got her hooked was how cool and ruthless Edge was and how John Cena never backed down from his challenges. Know More