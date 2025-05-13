4 signs Jey Uso will defeat Logan Paul at WWE SNME

Jey Uso will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. The Yeet Master captured the title by forcing Gunther to tap out at WrestleMania 41.

Logan Paul has only competed in 19 matches in his wrestling career and has proven to be a natural in the ring. He is a former United States Champion and has the chance to capture his first world title in the company later this month.

Listed below are four signs that Jey Uso will defeat Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event.

#4. Jey Uso and Gunther have already teased a rematch on WWE RAW

Jey Uso was interrupted by Gunther last night on WWE RAW. The Ring General announced that he would be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship on the June 9 edition of the red brand.

Gunther vowed to recapture the World Heavyweight Championship during his promo last night with Uso, and it appears that they are destined to have another match. Logan Paul does not have much of a history with The Ring General, and there wouldn't be much intrigue for a title match between the two stars.

#3. Logan Paul and Gunther are both heels

Logan Paul has established himself as one of the most despised stars on the WWE roster. His pompous attitude irritates fans, but he can back up his words with his talent in the ring. Gunther is one of the most dominant stars in the company and has excelled as a heel.

The fans would have to choose which heel they would want to root for if Logan Paul and Gunther battle for the title next month on WWE RAW. However, if Jey Uso emerges victorious at Saturday Night's Main Event, there is no question that the WWE Universe will be behind him for the title match on June 9.

#2. There haven't been too many title changes at Saturday Night's Main Event

Chelsea Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024, but there haven't been too many title changes during the shows lately. The shows mainly feature title matches, but the champions often win the match.

Gunther defeated Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25 to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. It would be a major upset if Logan Paul captured the title at the event later this month in Tampa, Florida.

#1. Jey Uso seems set for a lengthy title reign

Jey Uso is a very popular star among wrestling fans and gets an incredible reaction every time he makes his way to the ring. He is one of the most popular stars on the roster, and it would be stunning if the company decided to end his title reign at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Main Event Jey deserves a lengthy title reign due to the connection he has built with the WWE Universe. It would be a disappointment for fans if the company decided to take the title away from him at the height of his popularity.

