WWE could take World Heavyweight Championship off Jey Uso soon (Exclusive)

Jey Uso is one of WWE's top babyfaces and is loved by the WWE Universe. After breaking away from The Bloodline, he successfully carved out a singles career that reached its peak at WrestleMania 41 when he beat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, it seems as if the good times may not last long for The Yeet Master as he may lose the title soon enough. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, a World Heavyweight Title match was made official for the RAW after Money in the Bank, where Gunther will face the winner of Jey Uso vs Logan Paul.

Responding to a fan on the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge with Joe Lowry, Bill Apter stated that Jey could lose the title to Gunther. While Jey Uso is expected to retain the title in the Saturday Night's Main Event clash against Logan Paul, Apter expects to see the title back on The Ring General soon.

"I think Gunther gets the belt back. I think the fans are loving Jey Uso but I think Gunther has got that classic wrestler type of aura about him and he needs that belt on him,'' Apter said. [From 11:29 onwards]

Fans were also puzzled about the Gunther match being booked for the RAW after Money in the Bank. WrestleVotes shed some insight on that note, which hinted at the possibility of Gunther maybe missing the Money in the Bank PLE.

"I believe the rematch is, one, because Gunther is technically owed a rematch, put it on Netflix why not. Two, I do think there'll be an angle coming out of that, probably revolving Gunther, so, just a way to get him off the Money in the Bank card and onto a big Monday Night RAW to set something else up," he said. [From 11:10 onwards]

