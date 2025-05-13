The result of Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event may have already been spoiled

Jey Uso will clash against Logan Paul at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event to defend his World Heavyweight Championship. However, WWE might have subtly spoiled the result of the match.

Gunther came again to confront the YEET Master on tonight's edition of RAW. He told Uso he isn't comfortable watching him as the current World Heavyweight Champion. Without wasting time, the Imperium leader announced that he would face the winner of the Jey Uso vs Logan Paul match on the June 9 episode of RAW. By making this announcement, the Imperium leader might have hinted at who ultimately would win the match between Jey and Logan Paul.

The winner is most probably Jey Uso, since WWE doesn't generally book a heel vs heel match. Since Gunther and Logan Paul are current heels in the company, they are unlikely to square off against each other. Therefore, it's going to be Gunther once again facing Jey Uso in a World Heavyweight Championship on RAW. Instead, what can happen is that Logan Paul can come out for Gunther on RAW after losing the SNME match to him. To defend Jey, his brother Jimmy Uso can come out.

Gunther has said that he wants to shut Jey Uso's fans down by beating him up and reclaiming what entirely belongs to him. It remains to be seen if he succeeds in getting the win.

Jey Uso will most probably retain his World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther on RAW

The YEET Master is speculated to retain his title against Logan Paul and even Gunther. This is mainly because he only recently won the championship at WrestleMania 41. The company won't take the title from his shoulders because that would severely damage Jey's credibility in WWE.

So, Jey is most likely to retain the title against the Imperium leader on RAW. He is expected to hold his championship until SummerSlam 2025. It's only at SummerSlam that Jey has a chance of losing his gold, which might be taken over by former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

The Bad*ss is probably the next big thing in WWE today. His career probably attained a massive boost by aligning with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. Since The Visionary has already challenged and lost against Jey, Bron Breakker could be the next to dethrone the OG Bloodline member. Until then, Jey's fans should rejoice as their Yeet Master will win only.

