Gunther reveals the surprising date of his World Heavyweight Championship rematch; It's not at Money in the Bank

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 13, 2025 01:33 GMT
A huge announcement was made (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
A huge announcement was made (Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Gunther will be challenging for the World Heavyweight Championship in a few weeks, but it might surprise you to find out that the bout won't be happening at Money in the Bank 2025.

As you probably know, Jey Uso defends his World Title against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event, presumably in the main event itself (depending on what John Cena is doing). As a result, the Ring General Gunther will be facing the winner of Jey Uso and Logan Paul.

Following this match, on the June 9 episode of RAW, two days after Money in the Bank, Gunther will compete for the World Heavyweight Championship. He told Jey Uso that he hoped it would be him.

Naturally, the hope for the former champion is to regain the title from the man he dethroned. However, the fact that the World Heavyweight Championship match is now confirmed not to be happening at Money in the Bank is certainly quite a shock.

WWE has been limiting the number of matches at each premium live event, but it is surprising if an exception wasn't made for the top title on RAW. Perhaps it speaks of the state of priorities, with the RAW on Netflix deal providing far more revenue for WWE.

It's going to be interesting to see if the WrestleMania 41 match happens on June 9.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

