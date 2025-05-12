WWE shares Logan Paul announcement ahead of RAW

WWE will present the post-Backlash edition of RAW in just a few hours. Logan Paul is preparing for one of his biggest matches, but for now, he's trying to avoid payback for his recent heel antics. Officials have just provided an update on the social media star.
The Maverick defeated AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41 and will now try to dethrone Jey Uso of the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event later this month. The feud picked up coming out of The Show of Shows, and Paul delivered a sneak attack after last week's RAW went off the air, following Uso retaining over Seth Rollins via disqualification.
Main Event Jey was previously announced for tonight's red brand announcement to address last week's cheap shot from the challenger. Paul is now being advertised to be at RAW to continue the feud with the real-life Bloodline member.
"World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso will be on Raw after getting sucker-punched last week by Logan Paul. With a showdown set for Saturday Night's Main Event, what will the titleholder have to YEET about The Maverick? Find out tonight at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix," reads the official RAW preview.
Officials booked several happenings for tonight's loaded, live RAW episode from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY. The following is official: Penta vs. Chad Gable, AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor, The War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers, IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez and Giulia, plus a CM Punk appearance.