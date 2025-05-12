WWE RAW Results, live recap, grades: CM Punk is BACK! Rhea Ripley returns to the ring; HUGE Netflix premiere rematch; What's next for Seth Rollins' new stable? Major dream match

Hey everyone, WWE Monday Night RAW will be airing live on Netflix tonight. This edition of the red brand should be massive, as it will deal with the fallout from Backlash. The program will also set up the build for Money in the Bank and potentially Worlds Collide. CM Punk is back and will likely address Paul Heyman's betrayal for the first time, plus Chad Gable and Penta will have a rematch from the RAW Netflix premiere in January. The following has been announced for tonight's show: - CM Punk will appear. - Jey Uso will appear. - Rhea Ripley &amp; IYO SKY vs. Giulia and Roxanne Perez. - Chad Gable vs. Penta. - The War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers. - AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor. - And more! Be sure to join us beginning at 8 PM EST as we break down all of the action from the red brand. Will Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, and Seth Rollins' dominance continue? Will Logan Paul take another cheap shot at Jey Uso? Can Rhea and IYO co-exist? We'll find out tonight!
The following has been announced for tonight's show:
- CM Punk will appear.
- Jey Uso will appear.
- Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Giulia and Roxanne Perez.
- Chad Gable vs. Penta.
- The War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers.
- AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor.
- And more!
Be sure to join us beginning at 8 PM EST as we break down all of the action from the red brand. Will Bron Breakker, Paul Heyman, and Seth Rollins' dominance continue? Will Logan Paul take another cheap shot at Jey Uso? Can Rhea and IYO co-exist? We'll find out tonight!