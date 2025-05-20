Gunther directly issues strict warning to former WWE champion

Gunther confronted a former WWE champion tonight on WWE RAW. The Ring General issued a strict warning.

Over the last few weeks, Logan Paul made it clear that he was next in line to face Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. He even confronted The Yeet Master and knocked him out a few times. After weeks of back and forth, a match was set up between both men for Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. The winner of that match will face Gunther in three weeks on RAW.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Logan Paul kicked off the show. He was confident as he declared he was going to defeat Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event. He claimed that Jey is the current World Champion, but he can't handle being champion. He said he has knocked Jey out three times, and he will do it again at Saturday Night's Main Event.

However, before the match took place, during the latest episode of RAW, Paul was interrupted by The Ring General, who at first praised Logan Paul's entrepreneurial talent and marketing skills.

However, The Ring General quickly flipped a switch and told him that beating Jey is personal for him, and if Logan takes that away from him, then he will view it as a sign of disrespect, and that will not bode well for Paul. He ended by saying that Logan's accolades won't mean anything when they face off.

“When I look into your eyes, I don’t see any heart. If you square off with me, all your accolades mean nothing. Because when the bell rings, I will eat you alive,” Gunther said.

It will be interesting to see who will go on to face Gunther after Saturday Night's Main Event.

