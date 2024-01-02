Cody Rhodes finally responds to serious shots by legendary former WWE champion

Cody Rhodes finally spoke out against a former WWE champion who has been taking shots at him for several weeks.

The American Nightmare has been embroiled in a rivalry with Shinsuke Nakamura since the latter attacked him during one of his promos on RAW. Since then, Nakamura has been hell-bent on ending Cody's story.

The two men even faced off a couple of weeks ago, but the match ended in a DQ. This did very little to settle their dispute. Nakamura then insulted Rhodes and his family in a backstage segment. This infuriated Rhodes, and he attacked the King of Strong Style, who had to be rescued by WWE security before anything bad could happen to him.

Cody cut a promo on Shinsuke Nakamura, calling for the latter to end their rivalry tonight on RAW. However, the latter appeared on the titantron and refused to face him tonight. Instead, he said he would let him dream for one more week, but he promised to finish Cody's story.

It will be interesting to see when Cody Rhodes will get his chance to exact revenge on Shinsuke Nakamura after everything he has done to him.

