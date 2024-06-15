Cody Rhodes forces AJ Styles to quit in chaotic WWE title match; Mama Rhodes gets involved

WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland kicked off with a major match. Cody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles in an "I Quit" Match.

The American Nightmare got the better of AJ Styles at Backlash last month in Lyon, France. Styles had requested another title shot from SmackDown GM Nick Aldis but was told he would have to earn it. The veteran decided to fake his retirement instead, to lure Rhodes to the ring and attack him. In the end, Styles' plan worked as he got another opportunity at the title without going to the back of the line.

AJ Styles started off the match at WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland in control and beat Rhodes down in the corner of the ring as the crowd got behind the champion. Cody locked in a Figure Four early but The Phenomenal One was able to escape.

The action spilled out of the ring and Styles slammed the champion on top of the announcer's table. Cody Rhodes' mother was in the front row and Styles took the opportunity to taunt her as her son was busted open.

The challenger continued to control the match as the two stars returned to the ring but Rhodes refused to quit. Wrestling fans continued to rally behind him as Styles whipped him with a belt several times. Styles got in Mama Rhodes' face once again and she delivered a slap to his face.

Rhodes capitalized on the distraction and connected with the Cody Cutter in the middle of the ring. The champion followed it up with Cross Rhodes and then hit another one. He set up a steel chair in the center of the ring and hit Styles with a third Cross Rhodes as the crowd chanted "You deserve it" at the challenger.

Cody Rhodes handcuffed AJ Styles to the rope and grabbed the steel chair. He hit the latter several times but the veteran refused to quit. The champion brought steel steps into the ring and went to cause some brutal damage to Styles, when the 47-year-old finally shouted, "I quit."

Rhodes bashed Styles with the steel steps anyway and then posed with the Undisputed WWE Championship after the match. The American Nightmare then shared a hug with his mother in the front row as the WWE Universe gave him a great reaction.

The Bloodline then attacked Cody Rhodes on the entrance ramp and beat him down before Randy Orton's music hit. Kevin Owens and Randy Orton made the save and The Bloodline retreated.

It sure was a fiery start to the premium live event in Glasgow, Scotland.