Cody Rhodes forgets the rules of Money in the Bank in official WWE announcement

It's been a month since Cody Rhodes returned to WWE, and it seems he's getting in the loop of the system he left. Some things in WWE have changed since his absence, but most rules have stayed the same.

One of those is the Money in the Bank rules that Cody forgot in WWE's official announcement. The official announcement for the upcoming premium live event featured Rhodes mistakingly mentioning the wrong rules.

The American Nightmare stated that "one lucky male or female superstar will win the chance to main-event WrestleMania," which is possible but not always the case. In reality, the briefcase winner receives a surprise match opportunity for the WWE World title as and when they please for a period of a year.

The mistake might have resulted from poor scripting cleared hastily by the production team as an oversight. While some speculate a rule change, it's a stretch to assume WWE suddenly changed the event's entire concept.

Cody Rhodes has a good number of appearances in Money in the Bank matches

Cody Rhodes has had four appearances in the Money in the Bank match. In 2011 and 2012, Rhodes was the favorite to win but never succeeded.

Rhodes winning the briefcase would've launched him into the main event scene, but that didn't happen on four separate occasions. In 2022, ever since his WWE return, Rhodes has been more popular than before. He very recently clinched a definite win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania Backlash.

If Cody Rhodes qualifies for the 2022 Men's Money in the Bank Match, he'll be the favorite to win. The briefcase might be his golden opportunity to win the WWE World Championship, the goal for which he returned.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will win the 2022 men's Money in the Bank Match? Sound off below!

