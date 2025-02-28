  • home icon
By Vivek Sharma
Modified Feb 28, 2025 08:58 GMT
The Rock and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown! (Image from WWE.com)
The Rock recently made an offer to Cody Rhodes, asking the Undisputed WWE Champion to sell his soul and become his champion. While the American Nightmare is unlikely to turn heel, analyst Peter Rosenberg believes that Seth Rollins could take up the Final Boss' offer instead.

Seth Rollins will be in action at Elimination Chamber, where he will compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match, whose winner will get a title shot against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, the American Nightmare will also be present at the upcoming premium live event, where he is expected to give his answer to the Rock.

Discussing the situation on the Cheap Heat podcast, analyst Peter Rosenberg noted that he can see Seth Rollins turning heel if Rhodes refuses the Final Boss' offer:

"Could Rollins be [The] Rock’s guy? They are very friendly. I do recall Seth Rollins was also at that Moana premiere, just like Cody was. Those were the only two wrestling couples there. The Cody family and the Seth family. Those were the friends that were there. So, Seth could be his champion."
The former WWE 24/7 champion shared his thoughts on another match between the two:

I just don’t know if we’re going back to Seth and Cody now. Although they did have quite a series of matches, I wouldn’t be that mad at it. [25:19 - 26:00]
The Rock believes his storyline with Cody Rhodes does not need to end with a match

The rivalry between Cody Rhodes and The Rock was the highlight of last year's Road to WrestleMania. While many expected the two to face off at the Showcase of Immortals this year, the Final Boss' promo on RAW Netflix premiere all but confirmed that it won't be happening.

However, things took an interesting turn on the recent SmackDown, as the Hollywood star returned to ask Rhodes to sell his soul and become his champion. Later, in the post-show press conference, Rock noted that his feud against the Undisputed WWE Champion doesn't need to culminate in a match, hinting that someone else could take his place.

Cody Rhodes will reveal his answer at WWE's upcoming premium live event. However, it is unlikely that the champion will embrace his villainous side and become The Rock's guy. If the same happens, chances are the Final Boss will select someone else to take down the American Nightmare.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
