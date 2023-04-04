Cody Rhodes’ former rival says WWE ruined his life "on two consecutive nights"

WWE RAW had a few major surprises, which included Brock Lesnar teaming up with Cody Rhodes. However, no one was ready for the beatdown Lesnar handed to Rhodes, especially Stephen Amell, who reacted to the segment on Twitter.

On the episode of RAW after WrestleMania 39, Rhodes interrupted Roman Reigns to demand a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. After being refused a world title match, he settled for a tag team match, and Brock Lesnar emerged, to the surprise of everyone, to become Rhodes' tag team partner.

At first, the plan seemed perfect as Rhodes' partner fit perfectly into the conditions laid down by The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman. However, things turned ugly just before the match got underway. Lesnar attacked Cody Rhodes before the opening bell and gave him a beating to remember.

Fans were stunned by The Beast Incarnate's actions. One man who was left speechless following the beatdown was The American Nightmare's former rival and Arrow star, Stephen Amell.

Amell teamed up with Neville to face King Barrett and Rhodes (as Stardust) at SummerSlam 2015. He was in attendance on the episode of RAW after WWE WrestleMania.

Stephen Amell wasn't too happy with Cody's booking on the two nights and took to Twitter to share a video of his reaction with the caption stating that WWE had ruined his life on two consecutive nights.

"I’d like to thank the @wwe for ruining my life on two consecutive nights."

Stephen Amell was present during the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble match for Cody Rhodes' return

The American Nightmare returned to competition after recovering from a pectoral injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble. He entered the match last and won it to earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Before the event, Stephen Amell took to Twitter to announce that he would be at the premium live event to back his foe-turned-friend, Cody Rhodes.

"I’m going to be in the house for the Royal Rumble… Why..? Because my guy is back," wrote Amell.

Fans took to Twitter to push Amell into returning to the WWE ring after an eight-year hiatus to compete at the Royal Rumble. However, The Arrow star decided against joining 29 other superstars in the ring for the big match.

It would be great to see Amell return to WWE and join Cody Rhodes in his fight against The Bloodline. After all, The American Nightmare will need some backup soon.

