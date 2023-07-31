Cody Rhodes' former tag team partner wants to face the WWE star again – but not yet

Cody Rhodes won tag titles with four different WWE Superstars during his first run with the company, including Drew McIntyre. In a recent interview, the Scot opened up about possibly facing The American Nightmare in a "money story" one day.

McIntyre and Rhodes held the Tag Team Championship after winning the titles from David Hart Smith and Tyson Kidd at Night of Champions 2010. A month later, their 35-day title reign ended against David Otunga and John Cena at Bragging Rights 2010.

On Under the Ring, McIntyre confirmed he is interested in going one-on-one with Rhodes in WWE at some stage. However, he does not want the rivalry to begin any time soon:

"We were the Tag Team Champions when we were both about 24, The Dashing Ones – a lot of people forget that," McIntyre said. "Similar journeys. We've got The Dashing Ones thing, and there's lots of other story elements and things that weren't even on TV that could be touched upon. That's a money story down the line when the time is right. I don't wanna even think about touching that until the time is right, but it'll be a big deal when it happens." [13:16 – 13:41]

McIntyre's only other WWE tag title reign came in 2018 when he teamed up with Dolph Ziggler. Rhodes, by contrast, previously held tag titles with Goldust, Hardcore Holly, and Ted DiBiase Jr.

When did Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre last face each other?

The RAW stars have not faced off in one-on-one competition since April 30, 2017. On that occasion, Cody Rhodes defeated Drew McIntyre (then known as Drew Galloway) in a WCPW Pro Wrestling World Cup match.

In WWE, the former tag team partners have never faced each other in a televised singles bout. Their only one-on-one matches took place at untelevised live events during a European tour in September 2010. McIntyre, competing in front of his United Kingdom fans, won all three encounters.

Moving forward, Rhodes will face Brock Lesnar in a marquee match at SummerSlam on August 5. At the same event, McIntyre is set to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Under the Ring and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.