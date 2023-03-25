Cody Rhodes forms alliance with 3-time tag team champions for the first time to face The Bloodline after SmackDown went off the air

WWE offered another eventful edition of SmackDown this week, and as expected, Cody Rhodes played a prominent role during the show's opening hour. The action, however, didn't stop once the episode went off the air as the fans in attendance were treated to a phenomenal dark match.

The main event segment saw Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn engage in an intense brawl with The Usos, who were forced to retreat after KO chased them away with a steel chair.

However, the reigning Tag Team Champions hit the ring after SmackDown and continued their attack on The Prizefighter and Zayn, prompting Cody Rhodes and The Street Profits to come out.

As noted by a Twitter user, Rhodes and the three-time tag team champions Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins competed in a six-man tag team match against The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

Here's a photo of the two teams before their dark match:

That wasn't all, as Cody Rhodes grabbed the mic and cut a promo addressing the crowd before celebrating the win with Ford and Dawkins.

Cody Rhodes pulled off double duty on SmackDown

The #1 contender for the Undisputed World Championship kicked off SmackDown with his in-ring return on SmackDown after nearly seven years.

Cody Rhodes took on Ludwig Kaiser in a singles match, and interestingly enough, the Imperium member had a decent outing against one of the biggest names in the company. The heel was assisted by a brief distraction from Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa, who came out mid-match and succeeded in unsettling Cody's rhythm.

The American Nightmare, though, didn't let the ringside interference pull him down as he hit an emphatic Cross Rhodes on Kaiser to get the three-count while simultaneously staring down The Bloodline representatives.

Heyman issued a challenge on behalf of The Enforcer of the Bloodline for a match against Rhodes on the upcoming March 27 episode of RAW, a first-time-ever showdown that WWE later confirmed.

As noted above, the two men did share the ring after SmackDown ended in a six-man tag team clash, in which Cody once again proved why he is quickly becoming a true workhorse for the company.

Are you excited to see Rhodes take on Solo on the upcoming RAW? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

