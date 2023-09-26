Cody Rhodes fulfills fan’s heartwarming birthday wish on WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes showed why he is a fan favorite when he fulfilled a fan's birthday wish tonight on WWE RAW.

Cody is one of the top stars in WWE. The reason for this is how he treats his fans, especially little kids. The American Nightmare is known to spend extra time after his matches and segments to interact with the crowd. Tonight on RAW was no different.

Rhodes kicked off tonight's episode of RAW. He started by talking about Jey Uso but was interrupted by The Judgment Day, who weren't pleased that Cody got involved in their business last week. They were gearing up to attack The American Nightmare when Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens came down to the ring to protect Cody.

JD McDonagh joined The Judgment Day members, and the two groups brawled to close out the segment. However, after the segment was over, Ryan Satin of the Out of Character podcast reported that Cody fulfilled a fan's birthday wish by giving her a hug.

"There’s a young girl in the front row with a sign saying all she wanted for her birthday was a hug from Cody Rhodes. When the opening segment ended just now, he made beeline to go give her one off camera."

This kind gesture from Cody shows why he is one of the most beloved superstars by the WWE Universe

