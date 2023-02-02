Cody Rhodes gets called out by 32-year-old star after challenging Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 39

Cody Rhodes was challenged to a match by a popular WWE Superstar during this week's edition of WWE's The Bump.

NXT sensation Grayson Waller put Rhodes on notice, who was in the studio for The Bump. The American Nightmare initially questioned Waller why he hadn't received an invite to "The Grayson Waller Effect."

👑🕹️Almighty Uce☝🏽🥇 @KingofIWC Fire promo by Grayson Waller. I wouldn’t mind a feud between him and Cody in the future Fire promo by Grayson Waller. I wouldn’t mind a feud between him and Cody in the future https://t.co/Ku1aQbpStP

In response, the 32-year-old praised Rhodes and expressed his interest in wanting to face him in a match.

"When I saw the graphic of us on The Bump today, Cody, I felt like Apollo Crews because I had a vision and that vision is next time there's a graphic of me and you, it's not going to be us getting interviewed, it's going to be us fighting. Because, with all due respect, you're the man right now, you are the man. And, I don't wanna interview you, I wanna fight you, I wanna see where I'm at. You're the guy and I've said that many times," said Waller.

Grayson Waller further explained his reasons for not inviting Rhodes to his show. He continued:

"When I think of Grayson Waller, on the biggest stage, I think I'm standing across from you. So, there's a reason why you haven't been invited but just know that, for the first time ever, it's a respectful thing from me." [56:09 - 56:41]

Cody Rhodes has recalled sharing the ring with members of The Shield

Cody Rhodes has a lot of history with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley).

Speaking on the same edition of WWE's The Bump, The American Nightmare recalled his days of sharing the ring with members of The Shield. Rhodes said:

"It's lasting memories of being in the ring with Roman, being in the ring with Seth, and respectfully, also being in the ring with Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley. And here's why it's lasting memories with the Rhodes and The Shield and that continued thing."

Cody Rhodes continued:

"Kevin Dunn might be the only person I ever verbalized this to, I don't mean to shout anybody out because it's the nature of how I do it, I always felt like I was catching up to them because they were as good as they could possibly get, they were unbeatable. I mean they hadn't lost until they came across Dustin and I."

Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit The Bump and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes