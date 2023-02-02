[Watch] Cody Rhodes namedrops former AEW World Champion during recent WWE interview

Cody Rhodes recently namedropped a former AEW World Champion while speaking on WWE's The Bump. The champ in question is none other than Jon Moxley (FKA Dean Ambrose).

The American Nightmare is on the back of a historic Royal Rumble win and will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

During his appearance on The Bump, Rhodes recalled facing The Shield 10 years ago. He mentioned all three members of the group, including Jon Moxley, who was his co-worker in AEW.

"It's lasting memories of being in the ring with Roman, being in the ring with Seth, and respectfully, also being in the ring with Dean Ambrose/Jon Moxley. And here's why it's lasting memories with the Rhodes and The Shield and that continued thing."

Rhodes continued:

"Kevin Dunn might be the only person I ever verbalized this to, I don't mean to shout anybody out because it's the nature of how I do it, I always felt like I was catching up to them because they were as good as they could possibly get, they were unbeatable. I mean they hadn't lost until they came across Dustin and I." [44:39-45:13]

Watch the latest edition of WWE's The Bump:

Cody Rhodes wants to finish the story by beating Roman Reigns

Cody Rhodes wants to finish the story by beating Roman Reigns and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in honor of his late father, Dusty Rhodes.

During his appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Cody said:

"I gotta finish the story. For those who don't know, 1978, my dad won the WWE Title, but it was by over the top rope or disqualification is how he won the match. He put the belt on, big pantomime, the crowd's excited, but then they took it away. So you won the match, but the champion got to keep the title. That's mentioned on RAW, so it's a real story."

The American Nightmare further claimed that he wants to get his hands on the world title currently held by The Tribal Chief:

"I had that picture and that was my first dream ever, like, I'm gonna get it to him. I have the belt too, the original one. I showed it to Vince when we had our first meeting, but as much as that belt is special, what Roman has is it," Cody Rhodes added.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns will collide at The Grandest Stage of Them All in two months' time.

