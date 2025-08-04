Cody Rhodes gets emotional after SummerSlam win - "We won't see one like John Cena again"

Cody Rhodes created history as he defeated John Cena at SummerSlam. The two stars went to war in a brutal Street Fight at the premium live event.

Cena and Rhodes put on an all-time classic at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Championship. It was all-out chaos as both stars used tables, chairs, and any other foreign object at hand to decimate each other. However, The American Nightmare emerged victorious after hitting three Cross Rhodes on the 17-time champ.

An emotional Cody Rhodes showed up at the SummerSlam Sunday Post-Show. He noted that John Cena was a once-in-a-generation talent, and fans might never see another star like him. He also thanked the fans for allowing the next generation to show up and entertain them.

"I'm still just reeling of the fact that this wonderful crowd, MetLife Stadium, we won't see one like John Cena again. But what you guys do as an audience is you give someone like me an opportunity. You give someone an opportunity to be there for you. God bless you guys. You've been incredible hosts. Thank you so much. Thank you, guys." [From 47:20 onwards]

Cody Rhodes has finally regained the Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be interesting to see how his title reign pans out in the coming months.

