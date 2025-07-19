Cody Rhodes gets heat from WWE veteran for no-selling major segment on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently poked fun at Cody Rhodes' expense. The star was on SmackDown this Friday night.

Ad

There was a huge hit-and-run at the start of the blue brand this week. Solo and the MFT were involved in the crash and accused Jacob Fatu of orchestrating the entire thing. Adam Pearce and several WWE officials were also present at the scene. In the middle of all the chaos, Cody showed up and asked Pearce if he had his SummerSlam match contract ready.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo pointed out that amidst all the chaos, Cody walked in just to get his contract. The ex-WWE writer felt it was ridiculous that Cody, being a babyface, would even ask what was happening. Vince noted that police surrounded the parking area, and Tonga Loa was also bleeding, but The American Nightmare didn't bother to stop and ask for a moment.

Ad

Trending

"So there's a car wreck, there's cops there. There's Adam Pearce there. Cody Rhodes walks into the shot and asks Adam Pearce if he has the contract. He doesn't even say what happened. There's cops, there's a car that's been in an accident, there's somebody bleeding, even I think, and Cody doesn't even ask what happened." [From 9:51 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Cody Rhodes had his own issues to deal with this week as he forced John Cena to a Street Fight against him at SummerSlam. The two men had a physical exchange during the last segment of the show.

While using the quotes from this article, please embed the video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE