Cody Rhodes gets injured before his major WrestleMania championship match vs Roman Reigns in angle suggested by veteran

A wrestling veteran suggested an angle in which Cody Rhodes could sustain a kayfabe injury ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at WrestleMania XL.

The veteran in question is Matt Morgan. The American Nightmare won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match to secure his spot in the main event of this year's Show of Shows. Last Thursday, he announced he would challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for the second consecutive year.

Meanwhile, The Rock turned heel and slapped Rhodes after the latter made remarks about his and Reigns' family at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event. As World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins sided with The American Nightmare against The Brahma Bull and Reigns, many believe a tag team match involving the four top stars will happen.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan suggested that the tag team match happens on night one of WrestleMania ahead of Rhodes' match against Reigns on night two. He also claimed The American Nightmare should suffer a kayfabe injury before his title match:

"[Who should beat whom if it was a tag match for night one, Rock and Roman vs Cody and Seth?] Roman and Rock have to. Roman and Rock have to. And also, I'd injure Cody in doing so and make him sell fake injury and have him come in Hogan-style, spirit of '76 as bookers would like to say to us when you're coming into a match with an injury with your ribs taped," he said. [From 18:08 to 18:36]

Should Cody Rhodes get pinned on night one of WWE WrestleMania XL?

During the same episode, Matt Morgan and his co-hosts Raj Giri and Glenn Rubenstein discussed whether Cody Rhodes should be the one to get pinned in the potential tag team match against The Rock and Roman Reigns.

The wrestling veteran argued that The American Nightmare taking the fall would not hurt him if he defeated Reigns the following night:

"I don't think it hurts him if he comes back the next night and wins the title, obviously," he said. [From 18:40 to 18:46]

After his defeat against Roman Reigns at last year's WrestleMania, many believe Cody Rhodes will finally finish his story at the upcoming Show of Shows. It would be shocking for The American Nightmare's fans if he failed to achieve the mission. Matt Morgan even warned that it would have significant implications on his career.

