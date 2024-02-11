Cody Rhodes' WWE career will be done if one thing happens to him at WrestleMania XL against Roman Reigns, warns veteran

Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan warned WWE that Cody Rhodes' career depends on him defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL.

The American Nightmare won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match to earn a world title shot at this year's Show of Shows. Last Thursday, he announced he would challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. This will be the 38-year-old's second attempt to dethrone Reigns and finish his story after he previously lost to the leader of The Bloodline at WrestleMania 39.

On his Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan warned that Cody "will be done" if he loses to Reigns again at the Showcase of the Immortals.

"No, he can't come back from it either, I'll argue. If he doesn't win the title, they're done, he's done," he said. [34:14 - 34:18]

Matt Morgan claimed WWE made a mistake with Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event

Despite initially informing Roman Reigns that he would not go after him at the Show of Shows, he announced at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event that he would challenge The Tribal Chief.

The American Nightmare also had an altercation with The Rock, who recently turned heel. The latter slapped Rhodes before Triple H, Nick Aldis, and Adam Pearce interfered to prevent the two superstars from getting into a fight on the stage.

During the same episode of the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan claimed WWE made a creative mistake by having The Rock slap Rhodes without the latter giving him a receipt. He claimed the booking of that spot made The 38-year-old look weak. It will be interesting to see how the storyline between The Rock and Rhodes will unfold. The Brahma Bull and Reigns are set to be at next Friday's SmackDown episode.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes finish his story at WWE WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

