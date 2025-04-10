Cody Rhodes "gets so mad," says Rhea Ripley; WWE RAW star makes blockbuster revelation ahead of WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently discussed a major reason why Cody Rhodes gets mad at her often. Both Ripley and Rhodes have title matches at WrestleMania 41.

After dropping the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY after Elimination Chamber 2025, Rhea Ripley is all set to regain the title in a Triple Threat Match against SKY and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes will lock horns with John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Their match is scheduled to take place in the main event of Night Two of this year's Show of Shows.

During a recent edition of Stephanie's Places, Stephanie McMahon showed a video of Cody Rhodes, in which he praised Rhea Ripley. Rhodes revealed that she had more merchandise sales on some nights than he, which is a massive indicator of how big a star she was.

After watching Rhodes' video, The Eradicator revealed that The American Nightmare jokingly gets mad at her sometimes for beating him in merchandise sales.

"He gets so mad sometimes [laughs]. I'll get a message every now and then, he'll be like, 'You got me this week.' [Laughs] I love it," she said. [3:31 - 3:38]

Check out the video below:

Rhea Ripley revealed she got into wrestling because of WWE CCO Triple H

During the same episode of Stephanie's Places, Rhea Ripley revealed that she developed a liking for wrestling as a kid after watching Triple H's brutal spot against Ric Flair at Survivor Series 2005.

"So, we had these really good family friends and the kids started watching wrestling, WWE, and they recorded an episode and they gave it to me. And it was, well, your husband Triple H, he shoved the screwdriver in Ric Flair's head at[Survivor Series 2005]. I remember watching it as a kid and I was like, 'Sure, that's cool!' I was like, 'I like that,'" she said.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the Triple Threat Match between Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Stephanie's Places and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

