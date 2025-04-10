  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE WrestleMania 41
  • Cody Rhodes "gets so mad," says Rhea Ripley; WWE RAW star makes blockbuster revelation ahead of WrestleMania 41

Cody Rhodes "gets so mad," says Rhea Ripley; WWE RAW star makes blockbuster revelation ahead of WrestleMania 41

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Apr 10, 2025 07:49 GMT
Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion [Image credits: WWE
Cody Rhodes is the Undisputed WWE Champion [Image credits: WWE's Instagram]

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently discussed a major reason why Cody Rhodes gets mad at her often. Both Ripley and Rhodes have title matches at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

After dropping the Women's World Championship against IYO SKY after Elimination Chamber 2025, Rhea Ripley is all set to regain the title in a Triple Threat Match against SKY and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41.

On the other hand, Cody Rhodes will lock horns with John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Their match is scheduled to take place in the main event of Night Two of this year's Show of Shows.

During a recent edition of Stephanie's Places, Stephanie McMahon showed a video of Cody Rhodes, in which he praised Rhea Ripley. Rhodes revealed that she had more merchandise sales on some nights than he, which is a massive indicator of how big a star she was.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

After watching Rhodes' video, The Eradicator revealed that The American Nightmare jokingly gets mad at her sometimes for beating him in merchandise sales.

"He gets so mad sometimes [laughs]. I'll get a message every now and then, he'll be like, 'You got me this week.' [Laughs] I love it," she said. [3:31 - 3:38]

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Rhea Ripley revealed she got into wrestling because of WWE CCO Triple H

During the same episode of Stephanie's Places, Rhea Ripley revealed that she developed a liking for wrestling as a kid after watching Triple H's brutal spot against Ric Flair at Survivor Series 2005.

"So, we had these really good family friends and the kids started watching wrestling, WWE, and they recorded an episode and they gave it to me. And it was, well, your husband Triple H, he shoved the screwdriver in Ric Flair's head at[Survivor Series 2005]. I remember watching it as a kid and I was like, 'Sure, that's cool!' I was like, 'I like that,'" she said.
Ad
Ad

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the Triple Threat Match between Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Stephanie's Places and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी