Rhea Ripley credits WWE CCO Triple H for major life change; recalls an extremely bloody moment

Rhea Ripley is one of WWE's top superstars under Triple H's creative leadership. She recently credited The Game for being behind a massive change in her life.

The Eradicator started wrestling when she was only a teenager. After competing for a few years on the independent circuit in her home country of Australia, she moved to the Stamford-based company in 2017. The 28-year-old has since found much success in NXT and on the main roster, holding multiple titles, including the Women's World Championship.

In a recent interview with Stephanie McMahon on Stephanie's Places, Ripley credited The Billion Dollar Princess' husband, Triple H, for making her fall in love with wrestling. She recalled how she was first introduced to WWE and how she thought a bloody spot between The Game and Ric Flair was cool:

"So, we had these really good family friends and the kids started watching wrestling, WWE, and they recorded an episode and they gave it to me. And it was, well, your husband Triple H, he shoved the screwdriver in Ric Flair's head at[Survivor Series 2005]. I remember watching it as a kid and I was like, 'Sure, that's cool!' I was like, 'I like that,'" she said.

Rhea Ripley will attempt to recapture the Women's World Title at WWE WrestleMania 41

After chasing it for several months, Rhea Ripley finally recaptured the Women's World Championship earlier this year on RAW's premiere on Netflix by defeating her arch-rival, Liv Morgan. However, she unexpectedly lost the title to IYO SKY on the RAW after Elimination Chamber after getting distracted by the Women's Elimination Chamber winner Bianca Belair.

Over the past few weeks, The Eradicator has tried to insert herself in the title picture. Last week, she had her title rematch against SKY on RAW, with Belair as the Special Guest Referee. However, it ended in a double disqualification. On the last episode of RAW, Adam Pearce officially announced that the three superstars would square off in a Triple Threat Match for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania.

The RAW segment witnessed a scary spot as SKY hit her WrestleMania opponents with a Springboard Dropkick, sending Ripley headfirst into Belair. As many feared The Eradicator might have injured herself, recent reports assured she was fine.

