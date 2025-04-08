4 reasons why Rhea Ripley was added to the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley got her wish during last night's episode of WWE RAW and was officially added to the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 later this month in Las Vegas, Nevada. IYO SKY will be defending the title against Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match at The Show of Shows.

Ripley lost the title to IYO SKY last month following Elimination Chamber 2025. Bianca Belair earned a shot at the title by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match.

Listed below are four reasons why The Eradicator was added to the Women's World Championship match at WrestleMania.

#4. IYO SKY wasn't against Rhea Ripley being added to the match at WWE WrestleMania

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

IYO SKY defeated Rhea Ripley on the RAW following Elimination Chamber to become champion. After the loss, Ripley was annoyed with Bianca Belair because the Women's Elimination Chamber winner was ringside for the title match.

The Genius of the Sky felt disrespected that Belair and Ripley were ignoring her during the storyline and slapped both stars in the face last month on WWE RAW. SKY has never been against The Eradicator being added to the match, and has already proven that she could defeat her.

#3. Rhea Ripley's rematch for the title was ruined

Rhea Ripley battled IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship on the March 31 edition of RAW. Bianca Belair served as the special guest referee for the match and kept getting inadvertently struck by both competitors.

Eventually, The EST got frustrated, and the match ended via a double disqualification. It was not a satisfying end to the match, and Ripley deserves another chance at the title at WrestleMania 41.

#2. All three stars deserve a WrestleMania moment

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Bianca Belair are three of the best talents on WWE's roster. Belair spent a lot of time in a tag team with Jade Cargill recently, but she is at her best as a singles star. SKY had an impressive reign as WWE Women's Champion, which ended at WrestleMania XL last year, and remains at the top of the division.

Ripley is one of the biggest stars in the industry, and the three stars have the potential to have a great Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41. They all deserve to be in a marquee match on the card and may steal the show by working together.

#1. Major stars could return during the match

WWE Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

There are no disqualifications in a Triple Threat match, which could lead to two stars returning at WrestleMania. Asuka and Kairi Sane (The Kabuki Warriors) are both members of Damage CTRL, but have been absent from WWE television for a while.

Sane was written off television because of a backstage attack by Pure Fusion Collective in December 2024, and Asuka has not competed since Backlash last year in France. The Empress of Tomorrow and Sane might return at WWE WrestleMania 41 to help their stablemate, IYO SKY, emerge victorious and retain the Women's World Championship in the Triple Threat match against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

